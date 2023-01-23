Economic barometer warns that a US recession could come soon

A downturn is in store for the US economy in the near future.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A key barometer for the health of the economy continues to flash a recession warning sign, indicating a downturn is in store for the US in the near future. A growing number of business leaders agree the US economy is getting worse.

America is not in an official recession — not yet, anyway — but the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index declined for the 10th consecutive month, falling in December by 1% to 110.5, according to a report released Monday by the business think tank. Economists were expecting a decline of 0.7%, according to Refinitiv.

