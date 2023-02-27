The US economy is confusing: Jobs are surging. Inflation has been cooling but still running relatively hot. Gas prices are on the rebound. Consumers keep spending, and their confidence is growing. But holiday sales were tepid. Corporate layoffs are mounting. Company earnings aren't stellar. And mortgage rates are ticking higher.

In a time when the economic data has delivered mixed messages or flat out busted expectations, economists' predictions for the year ahead are growing increasingly opaque.

