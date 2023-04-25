Musician Ed Sheeran took the stand Tuesday in a high-profile copyright trial about whether his smash single "Thinking Out Loud" copied a classic Marvin Gaye song.

Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the family of the co-writer for Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On," said in his opening statement that Sheeran played his ballad and Gaye's song back-to-back in a medley during a concert, and called the moment a "smoking gun."

