Ed Sheeran song 'sounds very, very similar' to Marvin Gaye's, music expert says at trial

Ed Sheeran (left) arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on April 26.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Musician Ed Sheeran's court case continued Wednesday in a high-profile copyright trial about whether his smash single "Thinking Out Loud" copied the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On."

Dr. Alexander Stewart, a music expert called by the plaintiffs on Wednesday, testified about the similarities he perceives in aspects of the two songs, saying that the chord progression in the two songs "sound very, very similar" to him.

