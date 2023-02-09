Egg prices are still high at the grocery store — so plant-based egg alternatives are using this moment to make their case.

In some ways, it's been a difficult year for egg alternatives. Retail sales fell 3.4% by unit in the 12 months through January 28 compared to the prior year, per NielsenIQ, though dollar sales went up. In that period, eggs sales by unit ticked up .5%, despite a 54% jump in prices.

Tags