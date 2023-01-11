Japan has culled just under 10 million birds as it confronts a massive outbreak of avian flu, which is threatening to put further strain on poultry supply and increase the price of eggs.

In a statement Tuesday, the agriculture ministry said 9.98 million animals had been killed this season, surpassing a previous record of 9.87 million that were slaughtered in fiscal 2020, during a previous bird flu crisis.

