Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too

A shopper checks eggs before he purchases them at a grocery store in Glenview, Illinois, on January 10.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022.

Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

