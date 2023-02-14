Eggs are 70% more expensive than they were a year ago

A deadly avian flu has constrained the national egg supply, leading some grocers to place limits on sales.

 Julia Weeks/AP

Egg prices are still going up — way up — in the grocery store.

In January, egg prices rose 8.5% compared to the month before, according to inflation data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday. In the year through January, egg prices soared 70.1%.

Tags