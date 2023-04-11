Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison this month while waiting out her appeal, judge rules

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, here on March 17, must report to prison this month while waiting out her appeal, a judge ruled on Monday, April 10.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

A judge on Monday denied Elizabeth Holmes' request to remain free while she appeals her conviction, setting the stage for the disgraced Theranos founder to report to prison later this month.

In his order, Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California said Holmes does not pose a danger to the community or a flight risk, but he cast doubt on her appeal. Even if Homes won her appeal, he said, it is unlikely to result in a reversal, or an order for a new trial, for all of the counts on which she was found guilty.

