Elon Musk and other tech leaders call for pause in 'out of control' AI race

Elon Musk, pictured here, Bill Gates and Steve Wozniak are among the dozens of tech leaders who signed the letter calling for a pause in the 'out of control' AI race.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in tech are calling for artificial intelligence labs to stop the training of the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing "profound risks to society and humanity."

Elon Musk was among the dozens of tech leaders, professors and researchers who signed the letter, which was published by the Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit backed by Musk.

