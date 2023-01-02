Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at court during the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.

