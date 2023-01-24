Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to the witness stand for a third day in a California court room Tuesday, as he testified in a class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. It will likely be Musk's final day of testimony.

Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over the tweet, in which the CEO said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 per share and had "funding secured." Those final two words led to Musk having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and paying millions in legal fees and fines.

