A four-year old tweet from Elon Musk has the Tesla CEO back in court starting Tuesday.

Musk, Tesla and other Tesla directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his now-infamous 2018 tweet, which said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share. If he had ended the tweet right there, there wouldn't still be coverage of it, or a lawsuit that seeks unspecified damages.

