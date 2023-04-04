Elon Musk has officially been dethroned from from the top of Forbes' annual "World's Billionaire's List."

The Tesla and Twitter chief is now the second-richest billionaire, worth an estimated $180 billion, which is $39 billion less than the previous year. The top spot has been awarded to Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH. His net worth increased more than $50 billion in the past year to $211 billion.

