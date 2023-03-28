Elon Musk: Only paid subscribers will show up in your Twitter 'For You' feed

Twitter will promote only paid subscribers' tweets, and non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls, Elon Musk, here on January 24, announced Monday, March 27.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Elon Musk has announced Twitter's latest push to get people to pay $84 a year for the social network: Twitter will promote only paid subscribers' tweets, and non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Twitter's "For You" tab, the first screen that users see when they open the app, curates tweets by using an algorithm. That means it can surface tweets from people you don't follow. The For You tab will soon only recommend people who pay for the premium Twitter Blue service.

Recommended for you