Elon Musk publicly scoffed at a Twitter employee's uncertainty about whether he had been laid off in a recent round of cuts and spoke dismissively of the employee's disability in a series of tweets Monday night. It's the latest example of the billionaire openly antagonizing his company's current and former staffers.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, an Iceland-based Twitter senior director, tweeted at Musk that access to his computer had been cut off nine days earlier, when Twitter reportedly laid off some 200 employees. But, Thorleifsson said in his tweet, "your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not."

