Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter

Elon Musk, seen here on January 23, said on May 11 that he's found a new CEO to take over Twitter.

 Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk on Thursday said he's found a new CEO to take over Twitter, months after he first promised to step back from the role.

The new CEO will assume the role at Twitter Inc., which recently changed its name to X Corp., in the coming weeks, Musk said. He did not provide a name. However, the Wall Street Journal reported — citing sources — that Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal's head of advertising, was in talks for the job.

