Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seen here in Texas in February of 2022, took the stand in a California court room on January 20 to testify in the class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.

Tesla, Musk and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his infamous 2018 tweet, which said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share.

Tags