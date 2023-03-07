Elon Musk on Tuesday offered an optimistic picture for how Twitter can improve the advertising business he helped derail and boost its bottom line while also admitting that keeping the social network running is proving to be a challenge after multiple rounds of layoffs.

In remarks at a Morgan Stanley Conference, Musk laid out his vision to boost Twitter's core advertising business by adopting the standard strategy of most of the company's peers: improving the relevance of the ads it serves.

Recommended for you

Tags