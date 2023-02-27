Elon Musk defended "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams after hundreds of newspapers stopped printing the comic strip because of Adams' recent racist comments.

Last week, Adams called Black Americans a "hate group" and suggested that White people should "get the hell away" from them. Adams effectively encouraged segregation in a shocking rant on his YouTube channel. His comments came in response to a poll from the conservative firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, "It's OK to be White."

