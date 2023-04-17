Elon Musk warned in a new interview that artificial intelligence could lead to "civilization destruction," even as he remains deeply involved in the growth of AI through his many companies, including a rumored new venture.

"AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction," Musk said in a teaser clip Fox News shared of his interview with Tucker Carlson, which is set to air in two parts on Monday and Tuesday nights.

