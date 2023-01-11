A law firm representing dozens of former UK Twitter employees is accusing the company of "unlawful, unfair and completely unacceptable treatment" of workers following recent mass layoffs, which the firm referred to as a "sham redundancy process."

In a letter sent to the company on Monday, law firm Winckworth Sherwood alleged that Twitter violated UK law by cutting off terminated employees' access to internal systems without engaging in the required warning and consultation period. The letter also said Twitter has failed to provide information about the selection criteria used to determine the layoffs.

