Elon Musk's Twitter on Thursday began a purge of blue verification checkmarks from users who have not signed up for its subscription service, with the checks disappearing from the accounts of journalists, academics and some celebrities.

The initial rollout of the change appeared to be fairly glitchy, as blue checks disappeared and reappeared on some accounts. A number of high-profile verified accounts also didn't seem to lose their checks, at least at first.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags