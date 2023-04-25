Engagement ring sales are down sharply, according to America's biggest jeweler

According to Signet Jewelers, the largest jewelry company in the United States, the pandemic dented sales of engagement rings as relationships faltered or never even blossomed in the first place due to the lockdowns.

 djedzura/iStockphoto/Getty Images

It seems to be a turbulent time for retailers who cater to couples in love.

On the heels of David's Bridal, the largest seller of wedding dresses declaring bankruptcy last week, another big seller of symbols of enduring love, like rings, disclosed that their business has not yet recovered from Covid-19.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags