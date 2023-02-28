Entenmann's is bringing back its see-through packaging

The windows are back.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

Baked goods company Entenmann's is bringing back its cellophane window packaging after a two-year absence caused by flood damage at the factory that produces the iconic white and blue cartons.

The cellophane window has been a recognizable feature for more than 70 years, allowing shoppers to view the tasty treats they're buying.

