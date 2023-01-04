ESPN is sticking by its reporting that the NFL had initially planned to resume Monday's football game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field -- a claim the NFL vehemently denies.

The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following the on-field injury. Although initially criticized that the announcement of the game's postponement took more than an hour, the NFL was ultimately praised for its consequential decision to call off the contest.

