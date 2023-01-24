Europe could dodge a recession. But the UK is in a mess

Europe's economy could dodge a recession this year. In this file image from 2022, trainees Kevser (l) and Samantha work on the production line for motorcycles at the motorcycle plant in Spandau, Germany.

 Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/Getty Images

Business activity across the 20 countries that use the euro expanded in January for the first time in six months, according to data published Tuesday, providing fresh evidence that Europe's economy could confound expectations and dodge a recession this year.

An initial reading of the eurozone's Purchasing Managers' Index, which tracks activity in the manufacturing and service sectors, rose to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, indicating the first expansion since June. A reading above 50 represents growth.

