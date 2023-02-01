Stung by the Biden administration's huge green subsidy program, the European Union unveiled plans for its own "Green Deal" Wednesday to cut red tape and deliver tax breaks.

The Green Deal Industrial Plan will "enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry" by simplifying regulation, speeding up access to finance, enhancing skills and building "resilient" supply chains through new trade deals, the European Commission said in a statement.

Recommended for you

Tags