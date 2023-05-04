The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, the smallest increase since it started hiking in July after data this week showed core inflation cooling and banks pulling back sharply on lending.

The decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter-point, and takes the benchmark rate across the 20 countries that use the euro to 3.25%. The ECB has now hiked borrowing costs at seven consecutive meetings since July in a bid to get inflation under control.

