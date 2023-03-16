European Central Bank sticks to its rate-hiking guns, says banks 'resilient'

The European Central Bank faces an 'unenviable choice' on interest rates due to banking woes.

The European Central Bank (ECB) stuck with its plan to hike interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday, judging that inflation poses a bigger immediate threat to the economy than turmoil in the banking sector.

"The Governing Council is monitoring current market tensions closely and stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area," the ECB said in a statement.

