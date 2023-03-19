European markets recover despite further falls in bank stocks

An electronic stock board displayed inside the Kabuto One building in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

 Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Stocks in Europe rebounded from losses notched up earlier Monday, but bank shares were still down despite coordinated moves by central banks to boost the flow of US dollars through financial markets and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by bigger Swiss rival UBS.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% and 0.7% respectively, recovering from earlier drops. London's bank-heavy FTSE 100 was 0.3% higher. US futures were also edging higher.

