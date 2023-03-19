European markets recover on a wild day for bank stocks

An electronic stock board displayed inside the Kabuto One building in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

 Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg/Getty Images

European markets ticked up Monday but bank stocks were mixed and volatile as investors assessed the significance of the near-collapse of Credit Suisse, one of the world's most important financial institutions.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 1%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose 1% and 1.4% respectively, recovering from losses earlier in the day. London's bank-heavy FTSE 100 was 0.8% higher.

