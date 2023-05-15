European Union upgrades outlook for economy as energy prices retreat

Europe's economic prospects have brightened in recent months, according to the European Commission. Pictured is a shopping plaza in Rome, Italy, on March 28.

 Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Questions swirl about the strength of China's recovery from Covid lockdowns, and there's talk of recession in the United States. Yet Europe's economic prospects have brightened in recent months, according to the European Commission.

The EU's executive arm on Monday upgraded its growth outlook for 2023 and 2024. It now expects the EU economy to expand 1% this year, up from an estimate of 0.8% in February. Growth next year is pegged at 1.7%, an upward revision of 0.1 percentage points.

