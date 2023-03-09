After months of soaring stock prices, Europe's defense companies hardly needed another boost. But a tentative €2 billion ($2.1 billion) European Union plan to procure ammunition for war-torn Ukraine may provide just that.

EU defense ministers wrapped up a two-day summit in Sweden this week. The outcome was a provisional agreement to jointly buy 155-millimeter artillery shells desperately needed by Kyiv, and send more artillery rounds to Ukraine from EU countries' existing stockpiles.

