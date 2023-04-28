Europe's economy ticks up in the first quarter but worries linger

Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Boxberg coal-fired power plant in Lusatia near the Polish border.

 Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Europe's economy avoided a recession over the winter, picking up pace slightly in the first quarter of 2023 despite Russia's war in Ukraine and sizable interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation.

Economic output in the European Union rose 0.3% in the first three months of 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to an initial estimate of gross domestic product released Friday. Among the 20 countries that use the euro, output increased 0.1%.

