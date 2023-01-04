European stocks are pushing higher for the third straight day as investors cheer signs that inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and natural gas prices are all easing

Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 1% in Wednesday trading, and is now up 3.3% since markets kicked off 2023 trading on Monday. Germany's DAX rose 1.8% on Wednesday, while France's CAC gained 1.9%. London's FTSE 100 index also gained 0.4%.

