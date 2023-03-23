China's Evergrande Group, whose collapse in 2021 sparked China's worst property market crisis on record, has unveiled a multi-billion dollar restructuring plan to make peace with its international creditors.

The long-awaited plan could set an important precedence for investors dealing with the growing defaults and restructuring in China's real estate industry. With more than $270 billion in total liabilities, Evergrande's debt restructuring is also the country's largest on record and will have broad implications for its financial markets.

Recommended for you

Tags