An ex-ByteDance employee claimed he was wrongfully terminated after raising concerns about what he believed were illegal practices by the company, such as allegedly stealing content from its competitors Snapchat and Instagram.

Yintao "Roger" Yu, who filed a lawsuit in Superior Court in San Francisco earlier this month, worked at ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, from August 2017 to November 2018, as a head of engineering for US operations.

Recommended for you

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags