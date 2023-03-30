Abby Grossberg, the former Fox News producer who accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion defamation case, told NBC News Thursday in her first TV interview that she was "bullied, intimidated and coerced" into protecting the right-ring network to keep her job.

"It felt awful. I mean it felt terrible because I knew that I was bullied, intimidated, and coerced into saying that just to keep my job and stay at the company," Grossberg told NBC. The full interview is set to air Thursday on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt."

