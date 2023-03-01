Exclusive: High Noon, the top-selling canned cocktail, is expanding beyond vodka

High Noon Tequila Seltzer hits shelves on Wednesday.

 High Noon Tequila

As sales of canned cocktails and of tequila soar, High Noon is looking to capitalize on that combo.

The top-selling adult beverage is introducing a tequila seltzer to its portfolio, marking the four-year-old brand's first extension beyond its popular vodka lineup. High Noon Tequila Seltzer hits shelves Wednesday in the United States and will be sold in an 8-pack containing four flavors (lime, grapefruit, passionfruit and strawberry) for a suggested retail price of $21.99.

Tags

More News