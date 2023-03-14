McCormick, the top-selling maker of seasonings and spices, is giving its iconic red-cap bottles their first makeover in more than 40 years.

Shoppers will soon see newly designed bottles that feature updated labeling and a new "snap" cap that the company says keeps spices and seasonings fresher compared to its previous design. McCormick's new sleeker bottles, which have already begun rolling out in the United States, will first contain its most popular herbs and spices, including cinnamon, garlic powder and crushed red pepper.

Tags