Exclusive: Molson Coors is launching its first-ever zero-proof cocktail

"Roxie" is the company's first-ever zero-proof canned cocktail. The drink is sold exclusively online beginning Tuesday.

Molson Coors is typically known for its lineup of beers and booze, but its newest drink isn't either.

Enter "Roxie," the company's first-ever zero-proof canned cocktail sold exclusively online beginning Tuesday. Its arrival comes as Molson Coors broadens its portfolio beyond beer and expands into new growth categories that are sparking consumers' interest, including canned cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

