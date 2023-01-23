Exclusive: Natural Light is tapping into nostalgia with its new can design

Left is the old design and the right is the "new" design hitting shelves in February.

 CNN

Natural Light's new cans will soon look a lot like their old ones.

Drinkers will soon notice a retro-inspired makeover that mirrors the budget beer brand's 1979 design, featuring a throwback logo, crest and colors. It's part of a broader campaign to mature the beer's identity, which is synonymous with college-aged drinkers.

