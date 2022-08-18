Expect interest rate hikes to continue into 2023, Fed official says

San Francisco Federal Reserve president Mary Daly, seen here on August 11, said Thursday that raising interest rates by either half or three quarters of a percentage point in September would be a "reasonable" way to bring inflation down.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

San Francisco Federal Reserve president Mary Daly said Thursday morning that raising interest rates by either half or three quarters of a percentage point in September would be a “reasonable” way to bring inflation down.

The hikes would follow back-to-back 75-basis point increases by the Federal Reserve, intended to tackle white hot inflation, which remains near a 40-year high.

