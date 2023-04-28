ExxonMobil, Chevron earnings down from record levels but top forecasts

Despite falling gas prices, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported bumper profits last quarter. While they were lower than last year, they still beat Wall Street forecasts, as well as where they were ahead of the spike in energy prices that followed the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

ExxonMobil, America's largest oil company, earned $11.6 billion, excluding special items, down 38% from the record quarterly profit of $18.7 billion it earned on that basis in the third quarter of last year. That's still more than double the $5.5 billion it reported in the first quarter of 2022. It was also more than $1 billion better than the $10.5 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

