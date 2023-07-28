New York (CNN) — ExxonMobil’s profit fell sharply in the second quarter on lower oil and natural gas prices, leaving earnings below Wall Street forecasts.

The company earned $7.9 billion, or $1.94 a share, down 56% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast earnings of $2.01 a share.

