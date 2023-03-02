Exxon was aware of multiple complaints of hangman's nooses on display at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, complex, but the oil company failed to properly investigate the incidents or take action to prevent them from happening again — which they did — according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The EEOC alleges that in January 2020, a Black employee at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge chemical plant found a noose at his worksite and reported it to the company. At that time, Exxon was aware of three other nooses that had been displayed on the campus, which includes a chemical plant and a nearby refinery. The company failed to investigate each event and didn't do enough to prevent further incidents, the EEOC alleges.

