Big-4 accounting firm EY has been banned from auditing companies of public interest in Germany for two years over its failures as the auditor of Wirecard in the years before the digital payments company's staggering collapse.

Germany's auditor supervisory authority APAS said Monday that it had imposed sanctions on the auditor of Wirecard over "breaches of professional duty" between 2016 and 2018, without naming EY. EY had audited Wirecard for more than a decade before refusing to sign off on its final results for 2019, precipitating the company's downfall.

Tags