FAA chief gets grilled by Congress for recent airline groundings and safety concerns

Congress will grill the head of the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday to determine how the US government plans to keep passengers and crews safe.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The nation's top aviation official talked about the safety risks of "complacency" in a Senate hearing Wednesday, and said the Federal Aviation Administration is juggling three competing systems of controlling US airspace.

Billy Nolen, the acting FAA administrator, appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee to address the software outage that halted flight departures nationwide last month, a near miss between an American Airlines plane and a Delta Air Lines plane on a JFK airport runway last month, another close call between a FedEx cargo plane and a Southwest plane in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, and other recent safety problems plaguing the aviation industry.

Recommended for you

Tags