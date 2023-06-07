FAA issues ground stop at LaGuardia airport due to smoke

Firefighters stand on a Kamloops Fire Rescue truck at a wildfire near Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on May 14.

 Kamloops Fire Rescue via Reuters

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented a ground stop for flights bound for New York’s LaGuardia airport due to smoke.

Flights going to LaGuardia are being kept at their departing airports until 2 p.m. ET, according to a FAA bulletin. The FAA says the chance of an extension is “low,” but delays could follow.

